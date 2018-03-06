Racist Slur Found On ‘Black Panther’ Movie Sign At Marine Base In Japan

Marines at Camp Hansen in Japan might have to start marching in protest of a recent act of racism. The Marine Corps is investigating an incident involving a racist slur found on a Black Panther theater marquee sign on the base in Okinawa on Sunday.

The slur, which was not directly referred to by Marine officials, was a derogatory term aimed at African-Americans and has since been removed, Military.com reported. It looks like the sign spelled out “Phat Black N****r,” according to photos posted on Facebook over the weekend.

Whoever committed the racist act used existing letters on the marquee advertising Black Panther, officials said. The film was scheduled for a 3 p.m. screening, according to the Army and Air Force Exchange Service website. But how did someone scale such heights to change the letters to a hateful message without anyone noticing?

It is currently unclear how the person(s) gained access to the roof to re-arrange the letter, according to Military.

The Marine Corps issued a statement about the racist incident.

“Marine Corps Installations Pacific is aware of an incident that occurred aboard Camp Hansen involving the posting of a racial slur on an AAFES marquee,” officials said in a statement on Monday afternoon. “Such actions and language are in direct contradiction to the core values of honor, courage, and commitment that we stand for as United States Marines. This type of behavior is not tolerated by the Marine Corps.”

Racially charged incidents have happened before involving the military across the nation this past year.

Several veterans, including former Marines, participated in or had ties to White supremacist groups after a bloody Charlottesville rally last August, Corps Marine Times reported. Three people were killed and several injured during that rally.

SEE ALSO:

Love and Hip Hop’s Stevie J Going To Prison

Ben Carson Has Botched HUD And Seems To Know He’s A Failure