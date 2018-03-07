News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Shots Fired: Wendy’s Drags McDonald’s To The Cold Freezer & Back On Twitter

They came ready.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
US-INTERNET-FOOD-TWITTER-OFFBEAT

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

So we need to have a talk about our girl Wendy.

Of course we’re talking about the Wendy behind the fast food chain’s Twitter account.

She’s putting competitors on blast left and right with no mercy to spare. She already found herself in some beef with Wingstop last year and it got so intense, she eventually had to duke it out in a rap battle.

Now, with McDonald’s announcement that they’ll start using fresh beef for their quarter pounders instead of frozen patties, Wendy’s had something to say.

Eesh.

Wendy’s has already been using fresh beef for their burgers, so clearly the beef is real for a company they think is bighting their style.

https://twitter.com/Wendys/status/971394316886257664

Epic shade.

Wendy didn’t stop there. She had extra time on Tuesday to go on a full tirade against McDonald’s. Swipe through to check out her most savage tweets.

She even gets other Twitter users to join in on the dragging. Smh.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Shots Fired: Wendy’s Drags McDonald’s To The Cold Freezer & Back On Twitter

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
10 items
10 Celebs Who Have Donated To Flint For…

Jaden and Will Smith have made the list.
03.07.18
[EXCLUSIVE] Tamika Mallory Speaks: ‘Wherever My People Are…

The activist responds to criticism following her attendance at the Nation of Islam's annual Saviour's Day event.
03.07.18
White Teacher That Slammed A Child Against The…

Just think: Trump wants to arm educators like her with guns.
03.07.18
The Glow Up! ‘Black Panther’ Bae Daniel Kaluuya…

RiRi's out there helping everyone slay the red carpet, regardless of gender.
03.07.18
Racist Slur Found On ‘Black Panther’ Movie Sign…

Let the military march against racism begin.
03.07.18
Absolutely Horrific: Florida Senate Approves Arming Teachers

This is exactly what gun control activists didn't want.
03.07.18
Watch This Black Drag Queen’s Chilling Interpretation Of…

A spin on the iconic song, which was about lynchings in the south.
03.06.18
Love and Hip Hop’s Stevie J Going To…

The father of six was charged with a federal crime.
03.06.18
Mary J. Blige Says She Loves Ryan Seacrest…

Plus, did Taraji P. Henson take a dig at Seacrest?
03.06.18
Wakanda Forever: 5 Things That Could Happen In…

Get ready for more melanin magic!
03.06.18