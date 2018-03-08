News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

“I’ve Decided To Take My Talents To….The NFL?” : Could LeBron James Be On His Way To The Pittsburgh Steelers?

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Five

Source: Jesse D. Garrabrant / Getty

The Pittsburgh Steelers Join In On Recruiting LeBron James

There are teams lining up to recruit LeBron Jame this offseason as the 3x champion is set to become an unrestricted free agent. The Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets could be the landing spot to one of the greatest players of all time but one more unlikely team wants to throw their hat in the ring… the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made his pitch to LeBron James via twitter to quit basketball and join the Terrible Towel. Check out the hilarious campaign that Smith-Schuster started to get The King to come to the NFL.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Can you imagine if LeBron threw on the pads? It sounds like a hilarious scenario but crazier things have happened in sports…

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading “I’ve Decided To Take My Talents To….The NFL?” : Could LeBron James Be On His Way To The Pittsburgh Steelers?

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
IHOP Speaks Out On Refusing To Serve Customers…

A sign at a St. Louis IHOP went viral.
03.08.18
Haiti Fights Back After Trump’s Repeated Insults

The nation is changing the narrative around it.
03.08.18
10 items
10 Celebs Who Have Donated To Flint For…

Jaden and Will Smith have made the list.
03.07.18
[EXCLUSIVE] Tamika Mallory Speaks: ‘Wherever My People Are…

The activist responds to criticism following her attendance at the Nation of Islam's annual Saviour's Day event.
03.07.18
White Teacher That Slammed A Child Against The…

Just think: Trump wants to arm educators like her with guns.
03.07.18
The Glow Up! ‘Black Panther’ Bae Daniel Kaluuya…

RiRi's out there helping everyone slay the red carpet, regardless of gender.
03.07.18
Racist Slur Found On ‘Black Panther’ Movie Sign…

Let the military march against racism begin.
03.07.18
Absolutely Horrific: Florida Senate Approves Arming Teachers

This is exactly what gun control activists didn't want.
03.07.18
Watch This Black Drag Queen’s Chilling Interpretation Of…

A spin on the iconic song, which was about lynchings in the south.
03.06.18
Love and Hip Hop’s Stevie J Going To…

The father of six was charged with a federal crime.
03.06.18