Mother Of Two Killed Over Her Tax Refund

27-year-old Keiauna Davis showed up for work at the Dollar Tree and planned to use part of her tax refund to buy supplies for her daughter’s birthday party. BET reports that her co-worker saw the cash and then texted her friend to rob Davis. They hired another young man to drive the robber to the location where they were going to attack her.

Follow @TheRSMS

Davis was followed to her car and then they chased her. A gun was pulled out as Davis began to scuffle with one of the robbers. They fired several shots at her and a couple missed, but then one hit her and ultimately killed her.

The mother of Davis, Sheila Detwiler said, “It wasn’t just $3,000 you took. You took so much more from so many people. They will suffer much more than my daughter did. They’ve got the rest of their lives to suffer. I want this to haunt them.” We will keep you updated on what happens with their convictions.

RELATED: Killer Of Man Murdered On Facebook Live Surrendered To Cops

RELATED: Rahim Grant Recorded His Own Murder On His Phone

RELATED: Mother Who Believed In The Illuminati Murdered Her Children In “Voodoo Ritual”

The Latest: