Why Foot Locker Is Closing Multiple Stores In The U.S.

Magic 95.9
Foot Locker store seen in London famous Oxford street.

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Foot Locker is one of the most famous sneaker stores, but will have to close 110 of its locations. This will take place this year as CFO Lauren Peters mentioned “under-productive stores” have to be closed. High Snobiety mentioned Foot Locker had 94 new locations open, but had a lack of customers.

CEO Richard Johnson said, “The disruption that has characterized the retail industry recently is not going away. Consumers want experiences, they want cool products, and they want it all — fast.” We will just have to wait and see what happens with these stores.

