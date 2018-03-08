Was Having Kids The Reason Usher And His Wife Separated?

Just days ago Usher and his wife, Grace Miguel made headlines after the couple announced they were ending their marriage. While some might think it was the whole alleged herpes incident that isn’t the case. The Jasmine Brand reports that the couple has had problems for a while.

Miguel allegedly wanted to have more children, but because of her age having them naturally wasn’t going to work. Usher already has two children and Miguel has two teenage kids. One report says, “Grace wanted to have a surrogate, but Usher was only willing to adopt. He didn’t want a surrogate at all. Ultimately, he was the deciding factor of them not having a kid together.”

Some of the other weight put on the marriage was the controversy surrounding herpes. One report says, “It put a serious strain on them. The headlines and accusations were brutal. And it was really tough on them. They were fighting about it non-stop.” The couple was only married two years.

