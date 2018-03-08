Maryland House To Vote To Add Medical Marijuana Grower Licenses

Officials are voting today (March 8) on whether or not to expand the number of licenses allowed to grow medical marijuana to increase minority business ownership. As it has been shown, none of the companies licensed so far to grow marijuana in Maryland have a black owner, even though about one-third of the state’s population is black.
Source: FoxBaltimore