Ambulance Shot in Northwest Baltimore

There was a shooting in Northwest Baltimore Wednesday (March 7) and it’s been confirmed that an ambulance was hit by bullets. The ambulance was responding to a call on Wakefield Road near Wynham Road in the Forest Park neighborhood when it was struck.
No one was hurt.
Source: BALTIMORE.cbslocal