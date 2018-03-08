Ambulance Shot in Northwest Baltimore

There was a shooting in Northwest Baltimore Wednesday (March 7) and it’s been confirmed that an ambulance was hit by bullets. The ambulance was responding to a call on Wakefield Road near Wynham Road in the Forest Park neighborhood when it was struck.

No one was hurt.

