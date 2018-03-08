News & Gossip
Watch: Chloe x Halle Debut Their Visual For “Warrior” From ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Soundtrack

'A Wrinkle in Time' arrives in theaters this Friday

2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

A Wrinkle in Time arrives in theaters this Friday, but today, R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle gave us a little preview of the film by revealing the visual for an original song from the soundtrack titled, “Warrior.”

The Grown-ish stars aren’t the only ones in the video, either. Their voices are the soundtrack for voices the video that features them throwing a party in an elevator with film star Stormy Reid, who plays Meg Murry in the film, along with Rowan Blanchard, who plays the part of Veronica Riley.

This unique visual was directed by Matthew A. Cherry, and also shows scenes from A Wrinkle in Time within the video. “Warrior” is also featured on Chloe x Halle’s debut album, The Kids Are Alright, which is set to be released later this month.

Check out the video below.

