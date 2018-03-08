Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Mourn The Loss Of Their Dog [VIDEO]

To so many people their animal is like a child. Chrissy Teigen went on social media to announce to fans that their beloved dog, Puddy passed away. Months ago Teigen spoke about Puddy suffering from heart problems, but he was fighting to stay alive.

Follow @TheRSMS

She wrote on Instagram, “Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens. John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing.” Teigen spoke about how he would taste test her food and how loyal he was.

In one video Teigen posted, Puddy was licking the bottom of her baby Luna’s feet. The caption read, “I love you. I will miss you every day.” Losing an animal isn’t easy, we will keep the family in our prayers.

RELATED: What Chrissy Teigen Doesn’t Know About Her Husband John Legend [VIDEO]

RELATED: John Legend Lands Role As Jesus

RELATED: Chrissy Tiegen Isn’t Here For People Saying Her And John Legend Are Splitting

The Latest: