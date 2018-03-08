News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Mourn The Loss Of Their Dog [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

To so many people their animal is like a child. Chrissy Teigen went on social media to announce to fans that their beloved dog, Puddy passed away. Months ago Teigen spoke about Puddy suffering from heart problems, but he was fighting to stay alive.

Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens. John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing. 10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything. Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there. It’s true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours. I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

She wrote on Instagram, “Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens. John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing.” Teigen spoke about how he would taste test her food and how loyal he was.

I love you. I will miss you every day.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

In one video Teigen posted, Puddy was licking the bottom of her baby Luna’s feet. The caption read, “I love you. I will miss you every day.” Losing an animal isn’t easy, we will keep the family in our prayers.

RELATED: What Chrissy Teigen Doesn’t Know About Her Husband John Legend [VIDEO]

RELATED: John Legend Lands Role As Jesus

RELATED: Chrissy Tiegen Isn’t Here For People Saying Her And John Legend Are Splitting

The Latest:

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

17 photos Launch gallery

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

Continue reading All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mariah Carey Talks Returning To The Studio, Songwriting,…

Mariah Carey’s back and more Mariah than ever.
03.09.18
Say What? NFL Team Asked Draft Prospect Derrius…

The NFL doesn’t have the best history of being inclusive of LGBTQ folks. Gay  or bisexual NFL players have waited…
03.09.18
White Teacher Assaults A Child And Traps Children…

Let's imagine if this happened to be a Black teacher.
03.09.18
IHOP Speaks Out On Refusing To Serve Customers…

A sign at a St. Louis IHOP went viral.
03.08.18
Haiti Fights Back After Trump’s Repeated Insults

The nation is changing the narrative around it.
03.08.18
10 items
10 Celebs Who Have Donated To Flint For…

Jaden and Will Smith have made the list.
03.07.18
[EXCLUSIVE] Tamika Mallory Speaks: ‘Wherever My People Are…

The activist responds to criticism following her attendance at the Nation of Islam's annual Saviour's Day event.
03.07.18
White Teacher That Slammed A Child Against The…

Just think: Trump wants to arm educators like her with guns.
03.07.18
The Glow Up! ‘Black Panther’ Bae Daniel Kaluuya…

RiRi's out there helping everyone slay the red carpet, regardless of gender.
03.07.18
Racist Slur Found On ‘Black Panther’ Movie Sign…

Let the military march against racism begin.
03.07.18