Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Common And Angela Rye Split

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

One of our favorite couples have called it quits.

Common and Angela Rye has decided to split but the two will remain close friends. “We have and will always be friends. He is an amazing human being, and I’m a much better person because he’s a part of my life. May we all keep loving and living,” Rye told Page Six.

Despite receiving death threats for being together, their love persisted. The pair had started dating this past summer and were always spotted at red carpets and events together. “I feel like I have to be more intelligent with the work and strategize more . . . I have to listen more and go out and do more work,” he said back in November while the two were still dating.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Common And Angela Rye Split

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mariah Carey Talks Returning To The Studio, Songwriting,…

Mariah Carey’s back and more Mariah than ever.
03.09.18
Say What? NFL Team Asked Draft Prospect Derrius…

The NFL doesn’t have the best history of being inclusive of LGBTQ folks. Gay  or bisexual NFL players have waited…
03.09.18
White Teacher Assaults A Child And Traps Children…

Let's imagine if this happened to be a Black teacher.
03.09.18
IHOP Speaks Out On Refusing To Serve Customers…

A sign at a St. Louis IHOP went viral.
03.08.18
Haiti Fights Back After Trump’s Repeated Insults

The nation is changing the narrative around it.
03.08.18
10 items
10 Celebs Who Have Donated To Flint For…

Jaden and Will Smith have made the list.
03.07.18
[EXCLUSIVE] Tamika Mallory Speaks: ‘Wherever My People Are…

The activist responds to criticism following her attendance at the Nation of Islam's annual Saviour's Day event.
03.07.18
White Teacher That Slammed A Child Against The…

Just think: Trump wants to arm educators like her with guns.
03.07.18
The Glow Up! ‘Black Panther’ Bae Daniel Kaluuya…

RiRi's out there helping everyone slay the red carpet, regardless of gender.
03.07.18
Racist Slur Found On ‘Black Panther’ Movie Sign…

Let the military march against racism begin.
03.07.18