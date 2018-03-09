While playing in the NBA together, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant got into it a couple of times. The other night Bryant received an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for “Dear Basketball.” A lot of people congratulated him over social media including O’Neal.
In a tweet he said, “Congrats to KOBE first Oscar that’s big bro #dearbasketball. Proud of you, Big honor for you and your family. I’m jealous lol.” After leaving the NBA they weren’t the best of friends, but it’s slowly been changing.
RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Chooses New College Home [PHOTO]
RELATED: Kevin Durant Says NCAA Basketball Players Should Be Paid [VIDEO]
RELATED: Will Tami Roman Return To “Basketball Wives”?
The Latest:
- Top Of The Morning: Going Back To The Inaugural Fantastic Voyage
- Is Shaquille O’Neal Jealous Of Kobe Bryant?
- Rick Ross Shares His First Photo Since Being Released From the Hospital: ‘I Love Y’all’
- Michelle Obama Gives Advice To Young Girl Leaders
- Does Usher Have A New Boo Already? [PHOTOS]
- Common And Angela Rye Split
- Man Facing Charges After Killing His Landlord Over Rent Increase
- Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Mourn The Loss Of Their Dog [VIDEO]
- Watch: Chloe x Halle Debut Their Visual For “Warrior” From ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Soundtrack
- How Toni Braxton Fell In Love With Birdman