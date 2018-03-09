News & Gossip
Is Shaquille O’Neal Jealous Of Kobe Bryant?

Los Angeles Lakers Unveil Shaquille O'Neal Statue

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

While playing in the NBA together, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant got into it a couple of times. The other night Bryant received an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for “Dear Basketball.” A lot of people congratulated him over social media including O’Neal.

In a tweet he said, “Congrats to KOBE first Oscar that’s big bro #dearbasketball. Proud of you, Big honor for you and your family. I’m jealous lol.” After leaving the NBA they weren’t the best of friends, but it’s slowly been changing.

