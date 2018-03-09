Usher and his wife, Grace Miguel have made headlines recently after they decided to separate. Bossip is reporting that although this is a hard time, Usher just might be dating someone new already. Rumors are coming out that he is now talking with Amara La Negra.
Amara has been guest co-hosting on “The Real Daytime” and the two saw each other in LA. This week the they allegedly met and left a party together as well. Pictures of the two have surfaced and since then Amara has been pretty quiet. What do you think about Usher and Amara La Negra dating.
RELATED: Why Are Usher & His Wife Separating? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Amara La Negra Should Open For Justin Timberlake At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: LHHMIA Recap: Young Hollywood Makes Peace With Amara La Negra
The Latest:
- Top Of The Morning: Going Back To The Inaugural Fantastic Voyage
- Is Shaquille O’Neal Jealous Of Kobe Bryant?
- Rick Ross Shares His First Photo Since Being Released From the Hospital: ‘I Love Y’all’
- Michelle Obama Gives Advice To Young Girl Leaders
- Does Usher Have A New Boo Already? [PHOTOS]
- Common And Angela Rye Split
- Man Facing Charges After Killing His Landlord Over Rent Increase
- Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Mourn The Loss Of Their Dog [VIDEO]
- Watch: Chloe x Halle Debut Their Visual For “Warrior” From ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Soundtrack
- How Toni Braxton Fell In Love With Birdman