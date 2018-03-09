Does Usher Have A New Boo Already? [PHOTOS]

Usher and his wife, Grace Miguel have made headlines recently after they decided to separate. Bossip is reporting that although this is a hard time, Usher just might be dating someone new already. Rumors are coming out that he is now talking with Amara La Negra.

Amara has been guest co-hosting on “The Real Daytime” and the two saw each other in LA. This week the they allegedly met and left a party together as well. Pictures of the two have surfaced and since then Amara has been pretty quiet. What do you think about Usher and Amara La Negra dating.

