Man Facing Charges After Killing His Landlord Over Rent Increase

For a lot of us rent can be pretty expensive at times. 37-year-old, Jason Tilley is now facing first-degree intentional homicide charges after shooting his landlord. According to VIBE, Tilley was upset that his rent increased by $30.

The wife of the landlord reported him missing and told police that he went to go meet with a tenant named “Jason.” When police arrived on the scene of Tilley’s apartment he wasn’t there. Authorities did “observe what appeared to be blood on the door and door frame.” One neighbor mentioned that she saw Tilley with the landlord in the garage.

Two days later cops came back and found a pool of blood as well as a large blanket rolled up in the corner. The landlord’s body was found in it and Tilley was arrested at his job. Tilley confessed to the police that after shooting him in the head then took his money, car keys and went to work.

