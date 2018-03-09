TJMS: If You Missed It
Top Of The Morning: Going Back To The Inaugural Fantastic Voyage

3/9/18- It’s Friday which means we’re looking back! And this time we’re going back 18 years ago to the very first Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruise. There was a lot of experimenting and some growing pains, but Tom made it happen!

