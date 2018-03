The Carters are back for their biggest tour ever: It’s “On The Run II” starring JAY-Z and Beyoncé on Saturday, July 28 at FedExField!

Tickets go on sale March 19th at 12 p.m. at LiveNation.com, but Magic 95.9 has your chance to win a free pair before you can buy them NOW! Just be caller 9 anytime you hear April Watts play a JAY-Z and Beyoncé song back-to-back between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.!

Click HERE to listen to win!

