Contests
Home > Contests

Magic March Mania 2018

Aliya Faust, Online Editor • @AliyaFaust
Leave a comment
Red Curtain On Stage

Source: Michael Poulton / EyeEm / Getty

March is a month full of madness!  But this year, Magic 95.9 is taking winning to a whole new level with “Magic March Mania,” giving you more chances to win your way into the biggest events in Baltimore and beyond!

You’ll laugh with the biggest comedians like Mike Epps and Kevin Hart!  You’ll be inspired and motivated by Iyanla Vanzant and Marvin Sapp!  And you’ll jam like never before as two of B’More’s biggest stars come home!

Click HERE to keep listening for your chance to join the party all month long!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Latest News:

Love & Basketball: The REAL Wives Of Some Of The Most Famous Players

21 photos Launch gallery

Love & Basketball: The REAL Wives Of Some Of The Most Famous Players

Continue reading Magic March Mania 2018

Love & Basketball: The REAL Wives Of Some Of The Most Famous Players

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mariah Carey Talks Returning To The Studio, Songwriting,…

Mariah Carey’s back and more Mariah than ever.
03.09.18
Say What? NFL Team Asked Draft Prospect Derrius…

The NFL doesn’t have the best history of being inclusive of LGBTQ folks. Gay  or bisexual NFL players have waited…
03.09.18
White Teacher Assaults A Child And Traps Children…

Let's imagine if this happened to be a Black teacher.
03.09.18
IHOP Speaks Out On Refusing To Serve Customers…

A sign at a St. Louis IHOP went viral.
03.08.18
Haiti Fights Back After Trump’s Repeated Insults

The nation is changing the narrative around it.
03.08.18
10 items
10 Celebs Who Have Donated To Flint For…

Jaden and Will Smith have made the list.
03.07.18
[EXCLUSIVE] Tamika Mallory Speaks: ‘Wherever My People Are…

The activist responds to criticism following her attendance at the Nation of Islam's annual Saviour's Day event.
03.07.18
White Teacher That Slammed A Child Against The…

Just think: Trump wants to arm educators like her with guns.
03.07.18
The Glow Up! ‘Black Panther’ Bae Daniel Kaluuya…

RiRi's out there helping everyone slay the red carpet, regardless of gender.
03.07.18
Racist Slur Found On ‘Black Panther’ Movie Sign…

Let the military march against racism begin.
03.07.18