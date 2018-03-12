Magic March Mania 2018

March is a month full of madness! But this year, Magic 95.9 is taking winning to a whole new level with “Magic March Mania,” giving you more chances to win your way into the biggest events in Baltimore and beyond!

You’ll laugh with the biggest comedians like Mike Epps and Kevin Hart! You’ll be inspired and motivated by Iyanla Vanzant and Marvin Sapp! And you’ll jam like never before as two of B’More’s biggest stars come home!

Click HERE to keep listening for your chance to join the party all month long!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Latest News: