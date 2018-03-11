Gladys Knight Provides The Receipts On Plastic Surgery Rumors

Gladys Knight Address Plastic Surgery Rumors: ‘New Face Came From ‘God Given Genes’… https://t.co/Bn8o3EeFdZ pic.twitter.com/I1fE7uogAd — Riek22 (@Riek215) February 14, 2018

It appears that despite the doubters, Knight has simply used what women, and especially performers, have used through the ages – the magic of makeup and hair to transform her look. In this video shot before the Oscars, Knight first appears without makeup and then takes us step by step through her beauty routine.

Now all we want to know is how we can steal that glam squad away!

