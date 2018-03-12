Harriet Tubman Honored At Wyman Park Dell

Citizens of Baltimore City and the Wyman Park Dell area joined together Saturday to honor of civil rights activist and abolitionist, Harriet Tubman. This marked the 105th anniversary of Harriet Tubman’s death.
A portion of the park is now renamed Harriet Tubman Grove.
Source: Baltimore.CBSLocal