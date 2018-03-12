Nick Gordon Arrested In Florida For Assaulting His Girlfriend

Photo by

National
Home > National

Nick Gordon Arrested In Florida For Assaulting His Girlfriend

Gordon was the fiancé of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

Nick Gordon — who was the fiancé of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown — has been arrested on domestic violence charges, according to People.com. The site reports that Laura Leal, his girlfriend, “claimed that she picked Gordon up from a bar and that he allegedly struck her in the face while she was driving. She added that Gordon also allegedly pulled her hair and ‘stated to her that he should make her wreck the vehicle,’ according to the arrest report.”

Gordan claimed “that he wanted Leal to leave his residence after allegedly ripping his shirt and throwing a bottle at him. Gordon told authorities Leal was “crazy” and the alleged attack was unprovoked, though stated they both had been drinking alcoholic beverages.” Leal didn’t press charges, but Gordon was arrested for battery domestic violence due to her statement and injuries. “Gordon was given a bond of $500 and is currently in the process of being released, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office website. He is due back in court on April 6.” See the mugshot below.

This is not the first time the two have been in a domestic violence dispute. In June, Leal pressed charges against Gordon for domestic violence. Allegedly, he assaulted for her six hours, but Gordon said Leal was the aggressor. However, by August she dropped all charges. The dispute between Leal and Gordon occurred less than a year after he was found guilty in the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown and was ordered to pay the Brown family $36 million. Brown died in an Atlanta hospice in July 2015, seven months after being found unconscious in a bathtub in her house in Georgia.

SEE ALSO:

Watch: Sterling K. Brown Kill It In ‘Black Panther’ Parody On His ‘SNL’ Debut, Adding To His Amazing Year

Nick Gordon Arrested On Domestic Battery Charge

Nick Gordon Ordered To Pay $36 Million In Bobbi Kristina Brown Wrongful Death Suit

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
There’s A Serial Domestic Terrorist On The Loose,…

A series of deadly exploding packages in the Texas capital city have been left at the homes of unwitting Black…
03.13.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses For The London Sunday…

Tracee showed the U.K. publication how we do fashion in America.
03.13.18
30 Days Gone: Shocking New Detail Emerges In…

There's new information in the CDC case.
03.13.18
10 items
All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B.…

She arrived in style and left with two awards!
03.12.18
18 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: It Was All Black With…

Young Thug arrived in a colorful suit while Ashanti looked fine in wine.
03.12.18
Serena Williams Is Taking The World By Storm…

Williams is slaying on and off the court, and we’re here for it.
03.13.18
Nick Gordon Arrested In Florida For Assaulting His…

Gordon was the fiancé of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown.
03.13.18
Watch: Sterling K. Brown Kill It In ‘Black…

Sterling K. Brown returned to Wakanda in his Saturday Night Live debut to show Black Panther fans a scene that were…
03.12.18
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Teen Waitress Gets College Scholarship After…

Texas Southern University awarded Waffle House employee Evoni Williams $16,000 to help her study business management.
03.12.18
7 Times Black TV Shows Got Political And…

ABC has indefinitely shelved the episode, titled Please, Baby, Please, which was set for broadcast on Feb. 27.
03.12.18