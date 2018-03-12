News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

If Toys R Us Closes For Good, Protest Might Be In Order

Childhoods will be lost.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
USA - Economy - Holiday Shoppers

Source: Ramin Talaie / Getty

If you’ve been too caught up in your adult life to pay attention, Toys R Us isn’t doing too well right now.

According to USA Today, the chain of stores where kids dreams are made of could be closing for good. The company’s grim future comes after months of struggling and even filing for bankruptcy. A mixture of poor business decisions and tough competition, such as Walmart and Amazon, has led to Toys R Us’ tragic demise.

 

If you were born in the 90s or decades before, you know a Toys R Us closing will be a time for mourning.

I mean, where else will kids get the phantasmal experience of in-person toy shopping?

 

They’ll never know the experience of bypassing a KB Toys because they know they can find something better at Toys R Us.

 

Iconic scenes from Toy Story 2 will go right over kids’ heads because they’ll never know the euphoria of aisles and aisles of toys.

 

Not to mention, how will kids know if an extravagant Hot Wheels track is truly possible if they don’t see it and breath it for themselves.

 

This begs the question, is a huge protest in order?

 

Should we take to the streets and uplift our favorite Toys R Us memories?

 

Or will Toys R Us have to be lost to history like other joys of the past?

 

Nothing is for certain yet. Toys R Us is supposed to announce whether they’re going out of business or not sometime this week.

Until then, we’ll always have our memories.

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading If Toys R Us Closes For Good, Protest Might Be In Order

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
There’s A Serial Domestic Terrorist On The Loose,…

A series of deadly exploding packages in the Texas capital city have been left at the homes of unwitting Black…
03.13.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses For The London Sunday…

Tracee showed the U.K. publication how we do fashion in America.
03.13.18
30 Days Gone: Shocking New Detail Emerges In…

There's new information in the CDC case.
03.13.18
10 items
All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B.…

She arrived in style and left with two awards!
03.12.18
18 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: It Was All Black With…

Young Thug arrived in a colorful suit while Ashanti looked fine in wine.
03.12.18
Serena Williams Is Taking The World By Storm…

Williams is slaying on and off the court, and we’re here for it.
03.13.18
Nick Gordon Arrested In Florida For Assaulting His…

Gordon was the fiancé of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown.
03.13.18
Watch: Sterling K. Brown Kill It In ‘Black…

Sterling K. Brown returned to Wakanda in his Saturday Night Live debut to show Black Panther fans a scene that were…
03.12.18
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Teen Waitress Gets College Scholarship After…

Texas Southern University awarded Waffle House employee Evoni Williams $16,000 to help her study business management.
03.12.18
7 Times Black TV Shows Got Political And…

ABC has indefinitely shelved the episode, titled Please, Baby, Please, which was set for broadcast on Feb. 27.
03.12.18