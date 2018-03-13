News & Gossip
Is Marlo Hampton Getting A Peach?

Marlo hints at "Real Housewives of Atlanta" promotion.

Marlo Hampton

Marlo Hampton might be getting an upgrade on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

After years of putting in time as a friend of the show, it looks like Marlo could finally be joining the main cast.

With all of her appearances on RHOA, there’s a good chance that Marlo’s put in more screen time than some past official cast members (like Kim Fields or DeShawn Snow), but Bravo never let her hold a peach before.

Marlo posted a picture of herself looking as fabulous and fashionable as she always does–but this time, she’s in front of a green screen! It almost looks like she’s getting ready to tape a confessional.

Although Marlo didn’t explicitly state that she is joining the cast of RHOA, the caption on her post did tease a possible promotion.

Finally! 🤣😂 #rhoa

There have been whispers that RHOA producers are looking to shakeup the cast and make few changes to the lineup. Marlo becoming a full-fledged housewife falls right in line with that speculation. Many of the rumors suggest that Kenya Moore might be getting her peach plucked, but nothing has been confirmed on that front.

In the meantime, it seems that Marlo is right at home in the middle of glam squad on the set.

