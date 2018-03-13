News & Gossip
Drunk In Love: Arizona Bride Got Busted For DUI On The Way To Her Wedding

GlobalGrind
Mixed Race Wedding

Source: © by Martin Deja / Getty

They say being happy and in love is almost like being drunk or on drugs — so imagine actually being drunk and in love at the same time.

Bride to be, Amber Young, knows just what that feels like. On Monday, the Arizona woman was involved in a three-car wreck and charged with driving under the influence ― on the way to her wedding. The arresting officer, Sgt. Chriswell Scott took to Twitter about the incident, tweeting and deleting, “Don’t drive impaired, till death do we part doesn’t need any help.”

Fortunately for Amber, she did not have to stay in jail too long as she was booked but signed a criminal citation with a promise to appear in court at a later date – allowing her to still make it to her special day. Officer Scott says he has no clue whether or not the bride-to-be and her fiance actually tied the knot following Amber’s arrest.

We sure hope so.

