News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

This Mother-Son Rap Duo Brings The Heat In These Last Days Of Winter

Skillz for days.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Massive Winter Storm Brings Snow And Heavy Winds Across Large Swath Of Eastern Seaboard

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

If you aren’t hip to the master wordsmith Mama Sol, maybe a tag-team with her son Wasir will get your attention. Watch the two drop rhymes like it’s nothing in the clip below and hopefully, it’ll uplift your spirits in the wintery weather.

US. @wasir_is_here we the NECESSARY Malcolm meant BY ANY MEANS. we the Mornin after Mr. Martin Luther’s DREAM. I write these RAPS from the Seat in the BACK where ROSA SAT. & all that PILL POPPIN ol’ BUTT DROPPING type RAP… we done had bout ENUFF AH THAT! we MAGNIFY MAGNIFICENCE & we tha Upper ECHELON… yet & still our Best is YET TO COME… I been ah OL’SOUL like SHELL TOES & that’s Word to REV. RUN… they took the PATH. I took the GRASS. & made ma OWN LANE.👣 ••• #Sol #Waz #Love #Light #Lyrics #Uhuru #Sonday #Sunday #KidFresh #MamaSol #SolAndSun #HipHopMom #SuckaFreeSol #LeadershipQuality #ItsBiggerThanHipHop #BestHypeManInTheLand #NeighborhoodHopeDealers #WasirBeJackinMyBandsAdlibs #SuccessWillOnlyFindYouWorking

A post shared by mamasolmusic (@mamasolmusic) on

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading This Mother-Son Rap Duo Brings The Heat In These Last Days Of Winter

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This Is The 17-Year-Old Honor Roll Student Was…

His name was Draylen Mason.
03.14.18
White Teenagers Chained And Whipped A Black Child…

The child was chained to a lamppost.
03.14.18
Katrina Pierson Rejoins The Trump Fold Of Crazy…

Team Trump announced hat it rehired the president's former 2016 national spokeswoman Katrina Pierson for the 2020 campaign.
03.14.18
Ben Carson Says The Bible Has Helped Him…

The secretary of HUD continues defend his deplorable behavior with religion.
03.14.18
AT&T’s Humanity Of Connection Event To Celebrate MLK’s…

It will be a night to remember.
03.14.18
Black UPenn Law Students Take Action After Law…

Professor Amy Wax is under fire after she made the argument in a resurfaced interview.
03.14.18
How Much Is Black Life Worth? Payouts For…

Baltimore County asked the court to reduce a payout of $38 million to the family of Korryn Gaines.
03.14.18
National Geographic Puts Its Racist Past On Blast

Talking about what's right after years of wrong.
03.14.18
#BlackGirlMagic: This 12-Year-Old Is Redefining Beauty Through Her…

You're never too young to prove that all people are beautiful.
03.14.18
Betsy DeVos Continues To Prove Her Incompetence, Gives…

In a recent 60 Minutes interview, Betsy DeVos’ glaring incompetence of her current position as the Secretary of Education was…
03.14.18