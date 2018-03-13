Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series ‘Little Fires Everywhere’

Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series ‘Little Fires Everywhere’

This will be one of the first projects for Washington after 'Scandal' ends for good on April 19.

Danielle Jennings
Life after the critically-acclaimed, fan favorite series Scandal is already starting off on a positive note for star Kerry Washington. It was just officially announced that she is set to headline a new Hulu series alongside fellow actress Reese Witherspoon.

In a little over a month, Scandal will leave our TV screens forever and while we still need time to process the final goodbye of our beloved Olivia Pope, series star Kerry Washington is already moving on thanks to streaming service Hulu. Shadow and Act reports that Hulu is moving forward with Little Fires Everywhere, a limited series that will star Washington and Reese Witherspoon.

Via Shadow and Act:

In a hotly-contested bidding war, Hulu has landed the Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon-fronted limited series, ‘Little Fires Everywhere.’ The series is an adaptation of Celeste Ng’s book, which both the actresses will produce.

It has received an eight-episode, straight-to-series order at the streamer. The project is from Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios.

The series chronicles the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Of the new series, Washington gushed about the opportunity to work alongside Witherspoon and also bring the novel to life on the small screen. “As producers, we at Simpson Street are so proud to be part of this team to tell this extraordinary story inspired by Celeste Ng’s phenomenal novel and we are thrilled to be embarking on this journey with Hulu. As an actress, I am floored to have the opportunity to work alongside Reese Witherspoon exploring the rich themes of this story playing these dynamic characters,” said Washington.

In addition to Little Fires Everywhere, Washington is also producing a Chicago-set teen drama, Five Points, for Facebook Watch and the ABC comedy pilot, Man of the House. 

 

