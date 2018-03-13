Probation, No Criminal Record For White College Student Who Smeared Bodily Fluids On Black Roommate’s Belongings

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Probation, No Criminal Record For White College Student Who Smeared Bodily Fluids On Black Roommate’s Belongings

This is entirely ridiculous, but not at all unexpected.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

In the latest round of “white privilege makes the world go ‘round,” the former University of Hartford student who disgustingly smeared her bodily fluids all over her black roommate’s belongs, has just been given probation…with no jail time.

Surely, you’ll recall last fall when University of Hartford college student Briana Brochu, propelled by her intense racism, smeared her bodily fluids on the personal belongings of her black college roommate Chennell Rowe. Fast forward to present day, and The Root is reporting that Brochu was not only given a special form of probation, but will also not have a criminal record for what many perceive as a hate crime.

Via The Root:

Brianna Brochu will not be facing any real punishment for smearing her bodily fluids all over, and tampering with, her black roommate’s belongings.

In fact, quite the opposite. Brochu, who was expelled from the University of Hartford in Connecticut following the incident, was granted a special type of probation on Monday that would allow her to avoid a criminal record altogether … as if systematically contaminating another person’s living space were no big deal.

According to the Hartford Courant, the victim in this scenario, Brochu’s former roommate Chennell “Jazzy” Rowe—who attended the hearing—did not oppose the request for accelerated rehabilitation. So now Brochu will have to perform a cushy 200 hours of community service, with 50 of those hours at a literacy organization in Greater Hartford and another 50 at a social services group. If Brochu manages to stay out of trouble and complete those requirements, the charges she faced—breach of peace and criminal mischief—will be tossed out after two years. Brochu will be forbidden from having contact with Rowe and will have to submit to a mental health evaluation.

The verdict in this case is filled with white privilege, however it should be remembered that the state of Connecticut avoided filing hate crime charges, with State’s Attorney Gail Hardy insisting that “the state does not bring criminal charges for personal or political reasons,” further citing that there was no evidence that Rowe was being harassed because of her race or ethnicity.

Yeah, right.

Meanwhile, Rowe took to social media to voice her reaction to the outcome of the case:

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Rap Pioneer Craig Mack Dead At 46

BET Casts Actress To Play Whitney Houston In ‘The Bobby Brown Story’

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Probation, No Criminal Record For White College Student Who Smeared Bodily Fluids On Black Roommate’s Belongings

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This Is The 17-Year-Old Honor Roll Student Was…

His name was Draylen Mason.
03.14.18
White Teenagers Chained And Whipped A Black Child…

The child was chained to a lamppost.
03.14.18
Katrina Pierson Rejoins The Trump Fold Of Crazy…

Team Trump announced hat it rehired the president's former 2016 national spokeswoman Katrina Pierson for the 2020 campaign.
03.14.18
Ben Carson Says The Bible Has Helped Him…

The secretary of HUD continues defend his deplorable behavior with religion.
03.14.18
AT&T’s Humanity Of Connection Event To Celebrate MLK’s…

It will be a night to remember.
03.14.18
Black UPenn Law Students Take Action After Law…

Professor Amy Wax is under fire after she made the argument in a resurfaced interview.
03.14.18
How Much Is Black Life Worth? Payouts For…

Baltimore County asked the court to reduce a payout of $38 million to the family of Korryn Gaines.
03.14.18
National Geographic Puts Its Racist Past On Blast

Talking about what's right after years of wrong.
03.14.18
#BlackGirlMagic: This 12-Year-Old Is Redefining Beauty Through Her…

You're never too young to prove that all people are beautiful.
03.14.18
Betsy DeVos Continues To Prove Her Incompetence, Gives…

In a recent 60 Minutes interview, Betsy DeVos’ glaring incompetence of her current position as the Secretary of Education was…
03.14.18