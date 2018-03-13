Yara Shahidi Gives Us A Stunning Purple Eye On Jimmy Kimmel

If there’s ever one we can always depend on to give us a beautiful look, it’s Yara Shahidi. The young ingenue stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ironically, she appeared on the show almost an exact year prior), and discussed getting into Harvard, her spin-off “Grown-ish”, growing up around Prince, and yes, working with Eddie Murphy.

For the sit down, Yara slayed in an Alberta Ferretti sweater and plaid shorts. Personally, this is a look only Yara could have pulled off — I never would have thought of trying and mix-matching two prints like that! She finished the look off with Brian Atwood nude heels and Carbon & Hyde earrings.

But the real look was her makeup, done by her trusted makeup artist, Emily Chang. This look was so good, we couldn’t resist recreating it! A bright smokey eye has been trending since 2016 and we love this updated take with a strong shade across the lid for a fresh look! Get our tips below:

For the eyes, Cheng went with the Pat McGrath Labs Subversive palette (sephora.com, $55) to create Yara’s pretty, smokey eye. If you’ve got the coinage, go for the splurge for the palette; however, if you’re looking for a more cost-friendly alternative, the Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow single in the shade ‘Iridescent Purple’ (sephora.com, $12) will do just the job. Yara’s skin routine seems to stay the same so you can follow whatever makeup routine you already have in place. Remember: you want that “shining from within” look, so definitely add a bit of bronzer to warm up your cheeks.

For the eyes, you’ll want to prime first to ensure the color sticks and lasts all day or night. A cult-classic, the Urban Decay eyeshadow primer potion (sephora.com, $22) will last you a while and has some SERIOUS payoff. Alternatively, you can snag the Elf Primer (Amazon.com, $3) which is just as effective. Once you’ve applied over your lid, you’ll want to take your eyeshadow brush and pat the purple eyeshadow on. Packing it on instead of swiping ensures you’ll get the full impact of the color!

To finish off the look, you can take a lighter purple, a nude, or a skin-tone color and brush it out at the ends as well as the inner corner. Yara’s eye isn’t really smokey, but just a pop of color, so do the same! Of course, remember makeup is art and you can literally make it whatever you want. Finish it off with your favorite nude gloss and you’re camera ready!

If you want to catch Yara chatting on Jimmy Kimmel, check out her clip below:

