Celebrities React To The Death Of Craig Mack

The rapper was 46 years old.

According to the New York Daily News, rapper Craig Mack died at 46 years old. There are conflicting reports on his death by the New York Daily News claims ” died of heart failure at a hospital near his Walterboro, S.C., home Monday.”

Mack was on of the first artists on Diddy‘s Bad Boy level and his song “Flava In Ya Year” become a top ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1994. Shortly after blowing up, Mack disappeared from the music industry. There were reports he joined a cult after a video surfaced of the rapper at  Overcomer Ministry, a conservative Pentecostal Christian group that some have accused of being a cult. Mack has remained quiet in media for years, but there were reports he was working on a new album.

Celebrities from all over the world are reacting to his passing. See below:

Watch vintage Craig and Diddy in the video below:

Our condolences go out to Craig’s family and friends.

