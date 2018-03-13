Celebrities React To The Death Of Craig Mack

According to the New York Daily News, rapper Craig Mack died at 46 years old. There are conflicting reports on his death by the New York Daily News claims ” died of heart failure at a hospital near his Walterboro, S.C., home Monday.”

Mack was on of the first artists on Diddy‘s Bad Boy level and his song “Flava In Ya Year” become a top ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1994. Shortly after blowing up, Mack disappeared from the music industry. There were reports he joined a cult after a video surfaced of the rapper at Overcomer Ministry, a conservative Pentecostal Christian group that some have accused of being a cult. Mack has remained quiet in media for years, but there were reports he was working on a new album.

Celebrities from all over the world are reacting to his passing. See below:

RIP Craig Mack. His “Flava In Ya Ear” was Bad Boy’s first hit and it was a monster. It dominated 1994. Mack’s lisp added something ineffable and ill to the record. Made it a little more messy and more raw and more hiphop. — Touré (@Toure) March 13, 2018

I am so sad to hear about the passing of Craig Mack. You cannot over emphasize the importance that "Flava In Ya Ear" had on hip hop! — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) March 13, 2018

Rest in Beats Craig Mack — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 13, 2018

Rest In Peace Craig Mack. ✊🏽🙏🏽 — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) March 13, 2018

I'm devastated over the news of Craig Mack.. We just finishing up his new album.. smh.. Rest in Power Craig… — Erick Sermon (@iAmErickSermon) March 13, 2018

Rest in Peace CRAIG MACK. Long Island's own. We were proud of Craig when he came out with the little indie song as MC EZ & TROUP. Then a few years later he went on to make one of the biggest most iconic songs in Hip Hop history. Rest EZ. Never forgotten. We love ya bro — R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) March 13, 2018

‘Flava In Ya Ear’ MC And Early ’90s Rap Pioneer Craig Mack Has Died At Age 46

On behalf of hiphop heads everywhere, you will be missed 😔 pic.twitter.com/vTtCKvLGTC — Tee Marie Hanible (@TheRealTeeMarie) March 13, 2018

Craig Mack dying at 46 really has me shook. RIP, man. — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) March 13, 2018

1994, lunch.

Me: I don't get Flava In Ya Ear. He's behind the beat.

My friend @evanhr: Or maybe Craig Mack has a new flow, and your brain literally isn't ready for it.

Me: …

*5 hours later*

Me: KICKIN..MAD…FLAVA…IN YA EARRRR

*Evan was right*#RIPCraigMack — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 13, 2018

Don't know if I have anything particularly poignant to add about Craig Mack that others haven't already said. I do know that my two favorite rap remixes of all time are One More Chance and Flava In Ya Ear. RIP, Craig Mack. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 13, 2018

Watch vintage Craig and Diddy in the video below:

Craig Mack did Flava in Ya Ear for Puff as a business thing, but Puff was focused on Big. While they’re on Yo! MTV Raps, he lies about Mack’s second album coming out, which never happened because Puff dropped him after his album only went Gold. Peep the look on Mack’s face. pic.twitter.com/HCiph3qfEK — Brian (@_ValTown_) March 13, 2018

Our condolences go out to Craig’s family and friends.

SEE ALSO:

RIP: Combat Jack Dies At 48

Civil Rights Chronicler For Ebony And Jet Simeon Booker Dies