Huggy Lowdown: $1 Million A Year Or $100 A Year?

3/13/18- Billionaire Warren Buffet has offered to pay one lucky person $1 million every year for life if their March Madness bracket is perfect. That inspired Huggy Lowdown to ask Tom to give $100 to one person every year for life if they have the winning bracket. How thoughtful is Huggy?

