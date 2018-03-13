DL’s GED Section: What Good Is Women’s Month If We Can’t Treat Them Right?

It’s International Women’s Month and DL was moved by an incident of a lack of kindness he saw while getting off a flight. A woman was struggling to get her bag from the above carrier and none of the men waiting behind her offered to help. It wasn’t until DL asked to get through so that he can help her. From that he asks what good is women’s history month if we can’t treat them right?

