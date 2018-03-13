News & Gossip
Lauryn Hill, DRAM & Earl Sweatshirt: Pitchfork Announces Their 2018 Festival Lineup

And they provided us with a gender equal lineup

GlobalGrind
EARL Sweatshirt

One of Chicago’s favorite musical events–Pitchfork Music Festival–is coming back again this year, and they just announced their highly anticipated lineup. The festival was one of a few who promised gender equality in their performers a few months back, and they definitely made a valiant effort to represent women in their talented mix.

Artists including Ms.Lauryn HillEarl SweatshirtDRAMSydRaphael Saadiq, Kelela, and more are scheduled to take the stage at the music festival this summer. As a special treat, Hill will also be giving a one-of-a-kind performance for the 20th anniversary of her hugely beloved solo debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Mike Reed, the festival’s producer said in a press statement: “Since the festival’s inception, we’ve tried to present the most unique and eclectic musical lineup. Unlike other festivals, music is always at the forefront, so it’s great to step back and see how diverse and inclusive the music makers and listeners have become. We hopefully do our best to reflect that by simply staying true to our initial ideals.”

You can take a look at the entire lineup below and purchase tickets here.

Friday, July 20:

Tame Impala

Courtney Barnett

Mount Kimbie

Big Thief

Earl Sweatshirt

Syd

Julien Baker

Saba

Open Mike Eagle

Julie Byrne

Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society

Lucy Dacus

Melkbelly

The Curls

Saturday, July 21:

Fleet Foxes

The War on Drugs

Blood Orange

Raphael Saadiq

This Is Not This Heat

Moses Sumney

Kelela

Girlpool

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Circuit des Yeux

Nilüfer Yanya

Zola Jesus

berhana

Paul Cherry

Sunday, July 22:

Ms. Lauryn Hill (The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Performance)

Chaka Khan

DRAM

Noname

Japandroids

(Sandy) Alex G

Alex Cameron

Smino

Japanese Breakfast

Kelly Lee Owens

Ravyn Lenae

Kweku Collins

Irreversible Entanglements

Nnamdi Ogbonnaya

comments – Add Yours
