What’s Your Favorite Scene: Kyla Pratt & Letoya Luckett Talk ‘Set It Off’

It’s Women’s History Month we want to celebrate an iconic film that 22 years ago promoted sisterhood and showcased four black women in roles that were very unconventional- as bank robbers. ‘Set It Off’ is so beloved that a new stageplay adaption starring Kyla Pratt, Letoya Luckett, Da Brat and Demetria McKinney is touring the country. We sat down with two stars from the play, Kyla Pratt and Letoya Luckett, and they shared how the cult favorite film impacted them over the years.
