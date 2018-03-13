News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

‘Love & Hip Hop ATL’ Is Back & It Looks Like Stevie J Found A New Puerto Rican Princess

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

We turned up in NYC and made it hot in Miami, now VH1 is taking us back to Atlanta. Season seven of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has returned and so have some familiar franchise faces.

Old story lines will be revisted as we fnally find out if Kirk fathered Jasmine’s baby. Stevie faces jail time over his child support drama. And while JOseline is MIA, Stevie’s seemed to have found a new artist’s career to toy with. Tommie’s family issues reach new heights while Erica Mena joins the crew and Mimi Faust continues to beef with her old friend, who she may or may not had a relationship with.

Just the jam-packed drama we like. Watch the super trailer above.

RELATED STORIES:

Joseline Hernandez Shades ‘LHHATL’: The Show Will Crumble Without Me

‘LHHNYS8’ Reunion Recap: Safaree And MariahLynn Had A Thing Going On In A Bath Tub

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading ‘Love & Hip Hop ATL’ Is Back & It Looks Like Stevie J Found A New Puerto Rican Princess

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This Is The 17-Year-Old Honor Roll Student Was…

His name was Draylen Mason.
03.14.18
White Teenagers Chained And Whipped A Black Child…

The child was chained to a lamppost.
03.14.18
Katrina Pierson Rejoins The Trump Fold Of Crazy…

Team Trump announced hat it rehired the president's former 2016 national spokeswoman Katrina Pierson for the 2020 campaign.
03.14.18
Ben Carson Says The Bible Has Helped Him…

The secretary of HUD continues defend his deplorable behavior with religion.
03.14.18
AT&T’s Humanity Of Connection Event To Celebrate MLK’s…

It will be a night to remember.
03.14.18
Black UPenn Law Students Take Action After Law…

Professor Amy Wax is under fire after she made the argument in a resurfaced interview.
03.14.18
How Much Is Black Life Worth? Payouts For…

Baltimore County asked the court to reduce a payout of $38 million to the family of Korryn Gaines.
03.14.18
National Geographic Puts Its Racist Past On Blast

Talking about what's right after years of wrong.
03.14.18
#BlackGirlMagic: This 12-Year-Old Is Redefining Beauty Through Her…

You're never too young to prove that all people are beautiful.
03.14.18
Betsy DeVos Continues To Prove Her Incompetence, Gives…

In a recent 60 Minutes interview, Betsy DeVos’ glaring incompetence of her current position as the Secretary of Education was…
03.14.18