BlackTwitter Goes In On Big Sean For Allegedly Cheating On Jhene Aiko

#BlackTwitter and members of the fictional “Faithful Black Men Association” are up in arms over rumors Big Sean cheated on Jhene Aiko with former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger.

Sean and Scherzinger were allegedly seen canoodling in the VIP section at an Oscars after party, leading to their alleged breakup.

Every girl on Twitter this morning explaining how “all men are trash” after the latest Big Sean update. pic.twitter.com/Fuceq0GfB5 — DJ PRINCE 👑🇯🇲 (@DJPRINCEDC) March 13, 2018

Just had to unfollow Big Sean. We've been betrayed pic.twitter.com/STo1AiqbpK — Moaning Myrtle (@starrcbee) March 13, 2018

Big Sean didn't cheat but she's still a fucking Idiot for getting his face tatted on her — chingona jen💀 (@cheekijen) March 13, 2018

While Jhene fans went on full attack, Sean denies any affair and says the scandal opened his eyes to how some people really feel about him.

Big Sean fans, however, welcomed him back to the club with open arms.

Welcoming Big Sean back to the Faithful Black Men community pic.twitter.com/cFNTTUVt6g — Don Pablo 🤴🏽 (@StretchMyBandz) March 13, 2018

Welp, we’ll just have to wait and see how this turns out.

