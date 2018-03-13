News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

#BlackTwitter Goes In On Big Sean For Allegedly Cheating On Jhene Aiko

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
FASHION-FRANCE-DIOR-CELEBS

Source: PATRICK KOVARIK / Getty

#BlackTwitter and members of the fictional “Faithful Black Men Association” are up in arms over rumors Big Sean cheated on Jhene Aiko with former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger.

Sean and Scherzinger were allegedly seen canoodling in the VIP section at an Oscars after party, leading to their alleged breakup.

While Jhene fans went on full attack, Sean denies any affair and says the scandal opened his eyes to how some people really feel about him.

Big Sean fans, however, welcomed him back to the club with open arms.

Welp, we’ll just have to wait and see how this turns out.

RELATED STORIES:

Grown, Sexy And Platinum: Big Sean Takes Stylish Pause From Video Set

Jhene Aiko Claps Back About Cheating Rumors And Divorce

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading #BlackTwitter Goes In On Big Sean For Allegedly Cheating On Jhene Aiko

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This Is The 17-Year-Old Honor Roll Student Was…

His name was Draylen Mason.
03.14.18
White Teenagers Chained And Whipped A Black Child…

The child was chained to a lamppost.
03.14.18
Katrina Pierson Rejoins The Trump Fold Of Crazy…

Team Trump announced hat it rehired the president's former 2016 national spokeswoman Katrina Pierson for the 2020 campaign.
03.14.18
Ben Carson Says The Bible Has Helped Him…

The secretary of HUD continues defend his deplorable behavior with religion.
03.14.18
AT&T’s Humanity Of Connection Event To Celebrate MLK’s…

It will be a night to remember.
03.14.18
Black UPenn Law Students Take Action After Law…

Professor Amy Wax is under fire after she made the argument in a resurfaced interview.
03.14.18
How Much Is Black Life Worth? Payouts For…

Baltimore County asked the court to reduce a payout of $38 million to the family of Korryn Gaines.
03.14.18
National Geographic Puts Its Racist Past On Blast

Talking about what's right after years of wrong.
03.14.18
#BlackGirlMagic: This 12-Year-Old Is Redefining Beauty Through Her…

You're never too young to prove that all people are beautiful.
03.14.18
Betsy DeVos Continues To Prove Her Incompetence, Gives…

In a recent 60 Minutes interview, Betsy DeVos’ glaring incompetence of her current position as the Secretary of Education was…
03.14.18