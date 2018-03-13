News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Folks Are Running From The Law After Getting It In At Thailand Beaches

Tourists can't seem to keep it in their pants.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Close up view of an attractive young woman relaxing on a spa's swimming pool on top of roof deck building . Travel, happiness emotion, summer holiday concept .

Source: sarote pruksachat / Getty

All the freaky folks are coming out in Thailand and the locals are not here for it.

The first incident happened on the island of Koh Samui. According to Metro, a blonde tourist tried her luck by rubbing up against a penis-shaped rock.

 

Did we mention she was naked the whole time?

The 12-ft rock is called the Hin Ta, also known as Grandfather Rock, and it supposedly holds the spirt of an old man. Accompanying the Hin Ta is another rock called the Hin Yai which is supposed to resemble female genitalia.

 

Legend has it that an elderly couple came to the island to propose marriage for their son, but their boat overturned in a storm causing them to lose their dowry. Instead of showing up to the island empty-handed they jumped into the sea and were reborn as male and female rocks.

 

Tourists visit the two sexually charged landmarks all the time, but the locals weren’t too hype about the naked blonde rubbing up against Grandfather Rock. They want the nude “rock climber” caught so she can apologize. “The rock is very special and represents our island,” one food seller said. “It is an insult to do this to it.”

 

If that’s not enough naked beach drama for you, swipe to the next page for another raunchy story!

1 2Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Folks Are Running From The Law After Getting It In At Thailand Beaches

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This Is The 17-Year-Old Honor Roll Student Was…

His name was Draylen Mason.
03.14.18
White Teenagers Chained And Whipped A Black Child…

The child was chained to a lamppost.
03.14.18
Katrina Pierson Rejoins The Trump Fold Of Crazy…

Team Trump announced hat it rehired the president's former 2016 national spokeswoman Katrina Pierson for the 2020 campaign.
03.14.18
Ben Carson Says The Bible Has Helped Him…

The secretary of HUD continues defend his deplorable behavior with religion.
03.14.18
AT&T’s Humanity Of Connection Event To Celebrate MLK’s…

It will be a night to remember.
03.14.18
Black UPenn Law Students Take Action After Law…

Professor Amy Wax is under fire after she made the argument in a resurfaced interview.
03.14.18
How Much Is Black Life Worth? Payouts For…

Baltimore County asked the court to reduce a payout of $38 million to the family of Korryn Gaines.
03.14.18
National Geographic Puts Its Racist Past On Blast

Talking about what's right after years of wrong.
03.14.18
#BlackGirlMagic: This 12-Year-Old Is Redefining Beauty Through Her…

You're never too young to prove that all people are beautiful.
03.14.18
Betsy DeVos Continues To Prove Her Incompetence, Gives…

In a recent 60 Minutes interview, Betsy DeVos’ glaring incompetence of her current position as the Secretary of Education was…
03.14.18