Twinsies: Eddie Murphy Will Reportedly Play Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Long Lost Triplet

The resemblance is striking.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Conversations With 'Mr. Church'

Source: Vincent Sandoval / Getty

So far Eddie Murphy has played an African King, a nutty professor, a cop, and a donkey.

Now the comedian might take on his most challenging role yet — playing Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito‘s triplet brother.

According to Deadline, Arnold announced that the script for Triplets — a sequel to the 1988 movie Twins — is finished, and Eddy Murphy is attached to the project.

 

In Twins Arnold and Danny learn that they’re sibling due to a scientific experiment. With Triplets, the same plot device will most likely be used, only some melanin will be added to the mix.

Considering how race conversations have broadened since 1988, Triplets could bring some interesting commentary along with the laughs.

 

But with this possibly being an Eddie Murphy flick, I’m down for the silly as well.

 

We’ll keep you posted on any major updates!

 

