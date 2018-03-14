This Is The 17-Year-Old Honor Roll Student Was Killed In Austin

In the wake of the bombings in Austin, Texas, the authorities have revealed the identity of one of the young people who lose their lives.

According to NBC News, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told the news media that Draylen Mason was the name of the boy found as a result of two package bombs found in the Texas city.

#DraylenMason. This is the brilliant 17 year old brother who was murdered yesterday by the package bomb brought to his home in Austin, TX. Called “the smartest person in the room,” he was known as a kind soul with limitless potential. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/xoKc8Yn782 — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) March 13, 2018

“From everything I’ve heard about Draylen, he was an outstanding young man who was going places with his life,” Manley said.

“And it’s an absolute tragedy that he is no longer with us.”

He added, “We have lost two lives in this community and we have an additional two that have been forever changed.”

Draylen’s mother was wounded, however she is currently in stable condition.

As the Daily Mail reported, Draylen was an honor roll student and an aspiring musician, while his grandfather Norman Mason was a renowned dentist with strong community ties. In addition, Mason’s grandmother LaVonne Mason broke ground as the co-founder of the Austin chapter of the National Urban League.

As we previously reported, earlier this month, packages were left on porches and/or in of front yards overnight that had had no markings indicating they were shipped by the U.S. Postal Service or other services before they exploded.

Anthony Stephan House, a 39-year-old African-American man, was also killed after the first blast on March 2.

A reward of $65,000 is being offered to anyone who has any information leading to an arrest of the deaths.

Currently, Austin police don’t know the motive behind the bombings, but it’s clear that they targeted people of color.

“Are you trying to say something to prominent African American families?” said Freddie Dixon, the stepfather of Anthony Stephan House that was killed on March 2.

“I don’t know who they’ve been targeting, but for sure, they went and got one of my best friend’s grandson. Somebody knew the connection.”

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

