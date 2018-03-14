Racial Incidents Investigated At Chesapeake High School

A student at Chesapeake High School is accusing a teacher of using a racial slur toward him in class. Students joined their parents, local pastors and the Anne Arundel County NAACP, to speak about unsettling words. Jordan Keemer said he heard the n-word from his teacher.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Sis What? Evelyn Lozada Says If Her Life Was On The Line, She’d Call Chad Johnson
- As We Proceed… : Diddy And Ownership Group Move Forward With Trying To Purchase The Carolina Panthers
- Flava In Ya Ear: Atlanta News Anchors Give A Creative Tribute For The Late Craig Mack
- IKEA Is Making DJ Equipment That Actually Looks Dope
Source: FoxBaltimore