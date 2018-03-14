Racial Incidents Investigated At Chesapeake High School

A student at Chesapeake High School is accusing a teacher of using a racial slur toward him in class. Students joined their parents, local pastors and the Anne Arundel County NAACP, to speak about unsettling words. Jordan Keemer said he heard the n-word from his teacher.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: FoxBaltimore

Also On Magic 95.9: