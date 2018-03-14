News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

‘Empire’ Season 5 EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek: Blood Will Pour

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
FOX's 'Empire' - Season Four

Source: FOX / Getty

Our favorite Wednesday night guilty pleasure is back with vengeance. Cookie, Lucious, Hakeem, Andre and Jamal are picking up where season four left off and there’s enough drama to satisfy your hump-day thirst.

But you can’t go into season five without a full recap of season four. Watch this clip for primer and get a sneak peek of what’s to come when blood begins to spill!

Empire premieres Wednesday, March 28 on FOX at 8/7c with ‘Star’ to immediately follow.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Get Sweet Revenge But Face New Trouble

‘Empire’ Recap: Andre Makes A Heartbreaking Discovery About Pam

‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Channels Old School Lucious And Beats The Breaks Off His Boyfriend

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading ‘Empire’ Season 5 EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek: Blood Will Pour

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Police Chief Denounced By His African-American Officers

Several Black Little Rock police officers filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the city.
03.15.18
New Study Claims White Men Buy Tons Of…

Another reason why teachers shouldn't be armed.
03.15.18
LET’S MAKEUP: Recreate Oprah’s Glitter Lips From ‘A…

Get the glitter pigment you need from this Black, female-owned company.
03.15.18
Racist Abuse Of Black Students: Schools Need to…

Reported incidents in schools are running rampant.
03.15.18
Ben Jealous Tweets About The Important Role Of…

The political candidate believes in paying it forward.
03.15.18
50 items
Students Protest For National Walkout Day [Photos]
03.14.18
‘Black Panther’ Activist Says Woman Was Offered $1,000…

Flying while Black.
03.15.18
Omarosa Accused Of Using ‘Apprentice’ Tactics To Block…

Another way the White House is like a reality show.
03.15.18
A Gun Isn’t The Only Thing Juelz Santana…

The rapper could be facing serious charges.
03.15.18
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Trina Didn’t Know What Pattern…

Take our poll and VOTE whether this dress had more drama than the reunion show itself.
03.15.18