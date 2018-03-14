R.I.P Draylen Mason: ‘Kind Soul’ Killed In Austin Bombing As Terrorist Targeting Black People At-Large

A 17-year-old African-American teen and 39-year old businessman were identified as victims in the recent home bombings in Austin, Texas.
The life of Draylen Mason, a promising and talented bass player, was cut short when an explosive parcel arrived on his doorstep in East Austin on Monday. Anthony Stephan House, an African-American senior project manager at limestone supply company Texas Quarries, was killed in an earlier bombing on March 2, CNN reported.
House and Mason, who was accepted into the acclaimed Butler School of Music at the University of Texas at Austin, were tragically killed in what police have said is a pattern of related bombings that are being considered possible hate crimes, Reuters reported.
Three separate home bombings, beginning with the tragedy that killed House, have targeted African Americans in the Texas capital city over the last 10 days, prompting panic from residents.
Both House and Mason, whose mother was injured in the blast on Monday, have ties to prominent African Americans in Austin. Mason was the stepson of Freddie Dixon, a former pastor at a historic Black church in the city, according to The Washington Post. The connection has been spotlighted as a fact of interest in the case.
Folks have taken to social media to remember Mason since Monday.
House was an accomplished businessman and hard worker who once helped design the website of the Austin’s NAACP chapter, the Austin NAACP president,Nelson Linder, said to CNN.
A 75-year-old Hispanic woman, whose name was not released by police, was injured in the third bombing on Monday. Authorities believe that pipe bombs were rigged to explode upon opening, and the same person may have constructed all three devices, a law enforcement source told CNN.
SEE ALSO:
Katrina Pierson Rejoins The Trump Fold Of Crazy Surrogates
Ben Carson Says The Bible Has Helped Him To Kick People Out Of Fair Housing
Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin
Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin
1. Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin1 of 9
2. Rest In Power, Trayvon MartinSource:facebook 2 of 9
3. Rest In Power, Trayvon Martin3 of 9
4. Rest In Power, Trayvon Martin4 of 9
5. Rest In Power, Trayvon Martin5 of 9
6. Rest In Power, Trayvon Martin6 of 9
7. Rest In Power, Trayvon Martin7 of 9
8. Rest In Power, Trayvon Martin8 of 9
9. Rest In Power, Trayvon Martin9 of 9