Tuskegee Airman Floyd Carter Sr. Dies At 95

The world has lost a living legend in Tuskegee Airman Floyd Carter Sr. who died at the age of 95.

VOA News reports that Carter received many awards for his service in the Airforce and for the ground he broke being a Black man in the Airforce at a time when African-Americans weren’t wanted.

After his days in the Airforce, being a part of the first group of Black airman in U.S. military, Carter spent 27 years working for the New York City Police. There his job was to protect visiting heads of states such as Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Soviet head Nikita Khrushchev.

Born and raised in Yorktown, Virginia, Carter climbed the ranks to Airforce lieutenant colonel years after joining the Tuskegee Airman. While working he met his wife Artherine, a woman who was working as part of the all-female repair crew. With several dates on his plane, the two married in 1945 on the air base.

In 2007, Carter received the Congressional Gold Medal by President George W. Bush.

Carter joined Star Wars filmmaker George Lucas for a screening of his film Red Tails, a movie he made about the Tuskegee Airman.

Carter not only served in World War II, but in both the Korean and Vietnam war.

He leaves behind his wife, his children Floyd Jr. and Rozalind, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

(Source: VOA News)

(Photo Credit: YouTube)

