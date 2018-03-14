News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

This One’s For All The People In A Sunken Place At Work

It's real out here.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Best Picture 2018 Oscar Nomination

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Navigating the work force can be hard work, especially if you’re Black, a person of color, or apart of a marginalized community.

While some of us might have The Autobiography of Malcolm X on Kindle, all of us can’t fight the power like Colin Kaepernick.

There’s bills that need paying and let’s be real — some of us would lose our mind if we missed a Thursday night happy hour.

If you’re blessed with a job where you can be your full self, shout outs to you!

But if you go into work everyday making yourself smaller, I see you and I feel you.

We live in a world where a simple hair choice can cause you a position.

 

Not to mention, offhand ignorant comments can really get under your skin.

 

So this one’s for the folks out there having to navigate.

For the people who might be more M’Baku

 

But you have to have some form of diplomacy every now and then like T’Challa.

 

For the ones who want to tear sh*t up like Yoncé…

 

…but you have to be satisfied with the light shade of a Queen Bey.

 

Hopefully, you can find a career where you’ll be valued as your true self…

 

..and if not, seek out that community that will love all parts of you.

 

You’re worth it.

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading This One’s For All The People In A Sunken Place At Work

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Police Chief Denounced By His African-American Officers

Several Black Little Rock police officers filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the city.
03.15.18
New Study Claims White Men Buy Tons Of…

Another reason why teachers shouldn't be armed.
03.15.18
LET’S MAKEUP: Recreate Oprah’s Glitter Lips From ‘A…

Get the glitter pigment you need from this Black, female-owned company.
03.15.18
Racist Abuse Of Black Students: Schools Need to…

Reported incidents in schools are running rampant.
03.15.18
Ben Jealous Tweets About The Important Role Of…

The political candidate believes in paying it forward.
03.15.18
50 items
Students Protest For National Walkout Day [Photos]
03.14.18
‘Black Panther’ Activist Says Woman Was Offered $1,000…

Flying while Black.
03.15.18
Omarosa Accused Of Using ‘Apprentice’ Tactics To Block…

Another way the White House is like a reality show.
03.15.18
A Gun Isn’t The Only Thing Juelz Santana…

The rapper could be facing serious charges.
03.15.18
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Trina Didn’t Know What Pattern…

Take our poll and VOTE whether this dress had more drama than the reunion show itself.
03.15.18