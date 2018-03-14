News & Gossip
This Photo May Explain Why Kandi Burruss Wasn’t Down To Do A New Xscape Album

2018 or 2008?

Xscape In NYC

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Lots of folks tried to come for Kandi Burruss when she decided to do her own thing instead of making new music with her old group Xscape. But judging by their recent promo pics, we understand why the Real Housewife of Atlanta jumped ship.

The ladies are definitely a decade late with their style in the photos — but no need for us to roast them. Just like Olivia Pope, the good folks on Twitter have it handled:

 

But um, you can check out their latest EP Here For It. If Tiny, Tamika and LaTocha can’t do anything right, they sure can sing.

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

