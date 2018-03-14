News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

We Hope You’re Having A Better Week Than Bow Wow

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
GQ And Z Zegna Celebration Event Hosted By Nick Jonas - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Shad Moss, a.k.a. Bow Wow, recently celebrated his 31st birthday, but most of his antics still scream 21.

Earlier this week, Bow got the major side eye from both friends and fans after putting out a track explaining how he’s no longer friends with Chris Brown and how much he misses him. The only problem is, CB wasn’t aware that him and Shad had beef.

 

After being confronted by a fan about the alleged beef, Bow reneged:

#TSRClearTheAir: #BowWow says there’s no beef between him and #Breezy 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

If that’s not wacky enough, an old video recently surfaced of Shad “allegedly” getting knocked out:

 

But once again, he denies it — even though we have visual proof. But ok.

 

Are yall buying #Greenlight6?

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading We Hope You’re Having A Better Week Than Bow Wow

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Police Chief Denounced By His African-American Officers

Several Black Little Rock police officers filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the city.
03.15.18
New Study Claims White Men Buy Tons Of…

Another reason why teachers shouldn't be armed.
03.15.18
LET’S MAKEUP: Recreate Oprah’s Glitter Lips From ‘A…

Get the glitter pigment you need from this Black, female-owned company.
03.15.18
Racist Abuse Of Black Students: Schools Need to…

Reported incidents in schools are running rampant.
03.15.18
Ben Jealous Tweets About The Important Role Of…

The political candidate believes in paying it forward.
03.15.18
50 items
Students Protest For National Walkout Day [Photos]
03.14.18
‘Black Panther’ Activist Says Woman Was Offered $1,000…

Flying while Black.
03.15.18
Omarosa Accused Of Using ‘Apprentice’ Tactics To Block…

Another way the White House is like a reality show.
03.15.18
A Gun Isn’t The Only Thing Juelz Santana…

The rapper could be facing serious charges.
03.15.18
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Trina Didn’t Know What Pattern…

Take our poll and VOTE whether this dress had more drama than the reunion show itself.
03.15.18