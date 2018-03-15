News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

As We Proceed… : Diddy And Ownership Group Move Forward With Trying To Purchase The Carolina Panthers

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Washington Redskins v Carolina Panthers

Source: Grant Halverson / Getty

Diddy And Ownership Team Closer To Buying Carolina Panthers

Diddy just got a step closer to owning the Carolina Panthers. Along with Warriors guard Steph Curry and a small group of investors Diddy is partnering with billionaire Michael Rubin to purchase the football team which is estimated to be worth $2.3 billion.

ESPN reported that since Diddy and Curry don’t have the cash to solely buy the team outright they’ll need others to invest in an ownership group and each NFL team can have up to 25 owners. According to Rubin, “both [Diddy and Curry] offer the robust diversity Rubin is looking for in partners and would be most likely to join his effort, although nothing has been finalized.”

Rubin (who is the owner of Fanatics) also has ownership stakes in other franchises like the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils and the Premier League’s Crystal Palace. He is currently the front runner of all serious bidders for the Panthers.

Former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson agreed to sell the team in December after reports surfaced that he paid at least four women to keep quiet about workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment and using a racial slur. Richardson founded the franchise in 1993.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading As We Proceed… : Diddy And Ownership Group Move Forward With Trying To Purchase The Carolina Panthers

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Police Chief Denounced By His African-American Officers

Several Black Little Rock police officers filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the city.
03.15.18
New Study Claims White Men Buy Tons Of…

Another reason why teachers shouldn't be armed.
03.15.18
LET’S MAKEUP: Recreate Oprah’s Glitter Lips From ‘A…

Get the glitter pigment you need from this Black, female-owned company.
03.15.18
Racist Abuse Of Black Students: Schools Need to…

Reported incidents in schools are running rampant.
03.15.18
Ben Jealous Tweets About The Important Role Of…

The political candidate believes in paying it forward.
03.15.18
50 items
Students Protest For National Walkout Day [Photos]
03.14.18
‘Black Panther’ Activist Says Woman Was Offered $1,000…

Flying while Black.
03.15.18
Omarosa Accused Of Using ‘Apprentice’ Tactics To Block…

Another way the White House is like a reality show.
03.15.18
A Gun Isn’t The Only Thing Juelz Santana…

The rapper could be facing serious charges.
03.15.18
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Trina Didn’t Know What Pattern…

Take our poll and VOTE whether this dress had more drama than the reunion show itself.
03.15.18