Are Donald Trump Jr. & His Wife Getting A Divorce?

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump are making headlines after multiple sources have confirmed they are getting a divorce. In an article on Page Six the couple haven’t filed yet, but have been living separately for quite some time. Friends of the couple believe they will file soon even though neither of them have spoken out about it.

One source said, “The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there.” The couple share five children and Vanessa has been taking care of the home while Donald Jr. is away. He’s gone so much because him and Eric run the Trump Organization. One source mentioned, “Don Jr. has been busy traveling, which has contributed to their problems. Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children.”

Vanessa was taken to the hospital in February after she opened a letter addressed to her husband that had powder inside of it. Although it wasn’t hazardous she was still worried about the safety of her kids. While some believe the couple won’t get a divorce others are saying things aren’t looking good. We will keep you updated on this story.

