News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

IKEA Is Making DJ Equipment That Actually Looks Dope

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
(FILES) - A picture taken on February 29

Source: PHILIPPE HUGUEN / Getty

The Swedish furniture IKEA have created prototypes for an abstract line of party and DJ equipment, that will include but not be limited to vinyl record turntables,tiny synthesizers,party spotlights, and even an electronic choir.  IKEA says they have everything you need to throw a good party

“The collection FREKVENS will consist of products such as an electronic choir, vinyl player, party lighting and everything else you need in order to throw a really good music party wherever you are.”

There isn’t a release date for the DJ and party gear, but when they do we got you.

In the mean time READ MORE HERE

Read what IKEA had to say about they’re future product. > IKEA PRESS RELEASE

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading IKEA Is Making DJ Equipment That Actually Looks Dope

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Police Chief Denounced By His African-American Officers

Several Black Little Rock police officers filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the city.
03.15.18
New Study Claims White Men Buy Tons Of…

Another reason why teachers shouldn't be armed.
03.15.18
LET’S MAKEUP: Recreate Oprah’s Glitter Lips From ‘A…

Get the glitter pigment you need from this Black, female-owned company.
03.15.18
Racist Abuse Of Black Students: Schools Need to…

Reported incidents in schools are running rampant.
03.15.18
Ben Jealous Tweets About The Important Role Of…

The political candidate believes in paying it forward.
03.15.18
50 items
Students Protest For National Walkout Day [Photos]
03.14.18
‘Black Panther’ Activist Says Woman Was Offered $1,000…

Flying while Black.
03.15.18
Omarosa Accused Of Using ‘Apprentice’ Tactics To Block…

Another way the White House is like a reality show.
03.15.18
A Gun Isn’t The Only Thing Juelz Santana…

The rapper could be facing serious charges.
03.15.18
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Trina Didn’t Know What Pattern…

Take our poll and VOTE whether this dress had more drama than the reunion show itself.
03.15.18