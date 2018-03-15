SHE WORKS: Ebony Steele Is Living The Ultimate Dream Of Getting Paid To Be Herself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

HelloBeautiful Exclusives
Ebony Steele ended up working in radio alongside Rickey Smiley after working in Pharmaceutical Sales with her Mechanical Engineering from Tuskegee University. After about five years of slaving away in a 9-5, Ebony took a leap of faith and stepped out to do radio at the urging of Rickey himself. A chance meeting in a shoe store 15 years ago, turned into a lucrative friendship and working relationship.

Now that we have all gotten to know Ebony as the female voice of reason on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show (as well as visually seeing her radio work on a nightly pop culture satirizing TV show featuring radio shows across the country, “Dish Nation“), we have fallen in love. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show dominates the airwaves as one of the top rated morning shows in the country and on a daily basis, we get to love Ebony even more!

From her incredible comedic timing to her endearing desire to give back to the community by being a beacon of hope for young girls to her impressive Breast Cancer survival, Ebony is the definition of a phenomenal woman. We couldn’t help but profile her career and show you what it took for her to reach her goals and how she measures her growing success. Check out her amazing journey!

