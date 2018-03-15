This Website Is Helping You Look Like A Fashionista For Spring

When you are buying an outfit or choosing a new piece too add to your closet, do you think about your decisions or just buy blindly and spur of the moment? Fashion Snoops is a global trend and color forecasting agency that helps companies and creatives by outlining the fashion trends for the next 18-24 months. Sound expensive? Probably. However, they partnered with Dove and celebrity stylist Zerina Akers to help YOU look fly for the Spring/Summer season.
We are so excited to announce our partnership with @dove to help women spot 2018's trending colors, while keeping them white mark free with Dove Invisible Dry Spray Antiperspirant! Click on the link in our bio for more info. #dove #color #women #womenswear #antiperspirant #2018 #2018color #colorstowatch
The website (located here) will tell you what colors to wear, the top colors of 2018 (and how to pair them!), how to refresh your wardrobe and more. Really!
Dove gifted me with a styling session with Zerina Akers (who has styled your faves like Chloe x Halle, Ava DuVernay, and Beyoncé!) who showed me what colors to wear and how to pair them. I also had the opportunity to sit with the Founder of Fashion Snoops and talk trends and go through the site (trust me, you’ll love it).
With all the color trends for 2018, you don’t want to walk around with white marks on your clothing. Good thing there is Dove Invisible Dry Spray ($5.49 at Target.com). Their latest antiperspirant can be sprayed directly on clothes and leave NO white mark. I’ve tried it and it really works!
Beauties, get into spring trends and update your wardrobe with Fashion Snoops x Dove.
1. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Jermaine Cruickshank 1 of 25
2. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Jason Audain 2 of 25
3. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Marlon James 3 of 25
4. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 4 of 25
5. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 5 of 25
6. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 6 of 25
7. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 7 of 25
8. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 8 of 25
9. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 9 of 25
10. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 10 of 25
11. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 11 of 25
12. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 12 of 25
13. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 13 of 25
14. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 14 of 25
15. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 15 of 25
16. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 16 of 25
17. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 17 of 25
18. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 18 of 25
19. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 19 of 25
20. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 20 of 25
21. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 21 of 25
22. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 22 of 25
23. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 23 of 25
24. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 24 of 25
25. 2018 Trinidad CarnivalSource:Courtesy of Vanessa James Media 25 of 25