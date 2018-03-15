White Man Tries To Run Over 14-Year-Old Black Girl His Daughter Accused Of Bullying

Photo by

National
Home > National

White Man Tries To Run Over 14-Year-Old Black Girl His Daughter Accused Of Bullying

Dale Trent Jr. nearly killed a child.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

An Oklahoma man reportedly tried to run over a group of Black children who he believed were bullying his daughter. According to Oklahoma’s News 4, an eyewitness said Dale Trent Jr. charged at three siblings who were getting off a school bus, Michael Jackson said. “He was parked at an angle behind mine and when he came, his angle shot him straight towards them… One of the kids ran away from him because he thought he was going to hit him.”

Reportedly, Dale Trent Jr. missed a 14-year-old girl by less than ten feet, called them racial slurs and threatened to kill them. Trent’s reasoning?  He told News 4 the 14-year-old girl he nearly murdered was bullying his daughter, “When she got off the school bus here, she was crying,” Trent said. “I said, ‘What`s wrong baby?’ and she tells me that this girl keeps picking on her… My child goes, ‘There she is daddy,’ and I asked her ‘Why do you keep picking on my child?’” Trent said, “And she wouldn’t answer me. I said, ‘You need to keep your hands off my child.’” Of course, he denied using racial slurs.  The father has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Dale Trent Jr. is a horrible example of a father. What happened to going to the school or talking to the parents? Also, it’s not clear, but was his child in the car when he tried to murder the children? What does this teach his daughter about conflict resolution or how to face bullies? Absolutely despicable.

Watch the news report below:

SEE ALSO:

Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way Of Deranged Terrorist

WATCH: White Supremacist Charlottesville Rally Organizer Flees From Counterprotesters

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading White Man Tries To Run Over 14-Year-Old Black Girl His Daughter Accused Of Bullying

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This Website Is Helping You Look Like A…

Stay on trend this season with styling help from Fashion Snoops x Dove.
03.16.18
Here’s Everything We Know About The Deadly Bridge…

Multiple deaths were reported after a newly opened bridge built for foot traffic in south Florida collapsed on Thursday afternoon.
03.16.18
Even Tracee Ellis Ross Didn’t Love Her Body…

The Black-ish star gets very open about her body issues and concerns.
03.16.18
White Man Tries To Run Over 14-Year-Old Black…

Dale Trent Jr. nearly killed a child.
03.16.18
Kim Kardashian Calls Her “Bo Derek” Braids, “Appreciation”

The media star says that her post was only done positively.
03.16.18
Marielle Franco, Radical Black Female Politician, Executed In…

She was killed after a Black women's empowerment event.
03.16.18
‘I’m Black And I’m Proud:’ Students Speak Truth…

No justice, no peace.
03.16.18
Here’s Another Reason Canada’s Prime Minister Misses Obama

Trump caught boasting about lying to Justin Trudeau.
03.16.18
Black Police Chief Denounced By His African-American Officers

Several Black Little Rock police officers filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the city.
03.15.18
New Study Claims White Men Buy Tons Of…

Another reason why teachers shouldn't be armed.
03.15.18